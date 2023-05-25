NC AG suing company behind billions of illegal scam robocalls

North Carolina’s attorney general and those in 49 other states are suing Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves, for facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating several federal and state telemarketing laws.

A.G. Josh Stein said Avid Telecom sent or transmitted scam calls about Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams, and employment scams.

“This company let robocallers run rampant on its networks and bombard North Carolinians with hundreds of millions of nuisance scam calls, all to make an extra dollar.," Stein said, "That’s wrong, and I’m now in court fighting to stop them.”

Stein created the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general to take legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.

