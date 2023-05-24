NC woman arrested undercover buy, stash of drugs found in her undergarments

An Edgecombe County woman was arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs in her undergarments.

Deputies said Christa Robinson, 29, was stopped as she was leaving her home after an undercover drug purchase was made there.

Robinson handed over a small bag of marijuana that was stashed in her bra and 41 bags of suspected heroin from within her shorts.

She is charged with several drug crimes and was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.