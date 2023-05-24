© 2023 Public Radio East
NC woman arrested undercover buy, stash of drugs found in her undergarments

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office
/
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office

An Edgecombe County woman was arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs in her undergarments.

Deputies said Christa Robinson, 29, was stopped as she was leaving her home after an undercover drug purchase was made there.

Robinson handed over a small bag of marijuana that was stashed in her bra and 41 bags of suspected heroin from within her shorts.

She is charged with several drug crimes and was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
