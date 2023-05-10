© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Overnight rains had little impact on Great Lakes Fire, which may burn into hurricane season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
Croatan
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
PRE News & Ideas
The Great Lake fire is already bigger than the Last Resort fire in Tyrell County that sparked last month.

Although a quarter to a half inch of rain fell across the land that is burning in the Croatan National Forest Tuesday night, it wasn’t nearly enough to douse the blaze that started on April 19.

Operations Chief Derrick Moore said eastern North Carolina would need to see a lot more rain and it would have to fall much more often to put out the Great Lakes Fire.

“We appreciate all the rain we get. It helps,” he said, “However, the fire is, again, it's still not out. Reason being is that this fire in a lot of places it’s seeded in those deep organic soils and rainfall just can't get that deep into the ground that easily.”

He said that may not happen for quite a while.

"We would need more and more and more of these rainfall events to eventually extinguish the fire fully 100%, and that may not happen until hurricane season,” Moore said, “That's just reality for organic fires and in this part of the world.”

The fire footprint remains at 32,400 acres, and it is now 80 percent contained.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs