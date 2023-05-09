Cooper to travel the state to speak out against 12-week abortion ban

Governor Roy Cooper is crossing the state this week to raise awareness of what he calls the dangers of the abortion ban and the devastating impact Senate Bill 20 would have on women’s reproductive health in North Carolina.

The Governor will travel to Mecklenburg and New Hanover counties, which he said are home to Republican legislators who made campaign promises to protect women’s reproductive health, and will urge their constituents to ask them to keep their word.

The Governor will also hold a roundtable in Guilford County.