© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen dies after being buried in sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
Cape_Hatteras_National_Seashore_ramp_30-03.jpg
Creative Commons
/
File photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore

A teenager died in the Outer Banks on Saturday after he was trapped under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials say friends and family had been looking for the 17-year-old and found him under the sand in a hole that was dug into a back dune and not visible from the beach.

Rangers said it appeared that an adjacent dune collapsed into the hole.

David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said they urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach because they can be dangerous to beachgoers and emergency response staff.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs