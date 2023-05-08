Smoke dried pine needles impacting Great Lakes Fire in Croatan National Forest

The Great Lakes fire in the Croatan National Forest remains at 32,400 acres and at 70 percent containment.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say people can still expect to see wildland fire engines and large equipment on roads in the fire area and traveling to and from assignments on US Hwy 70 between Havelock and New Bern.

Black Swamp Road will remain closed by barricades.

There are more than 200 people working to fight the fire from the air and ground.

Smoke dried needles falling from pine trees provide additional fuel, but one benefit is that hidden heat sources have been revealed when those needles start to burn.