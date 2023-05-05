© 2023 Public Radio East
Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest now 70 percent contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
Dozer Great Lake Fire.jpg
(Photo: U.S. Forest Service)
/

The Great Lakes fire in the Croatan National Forest continues to burn 32,400 acres and is now 70 percent contained, and Operations Section Chief for the Southern Area Gray Team Mike Tapley says they continue to make progress toward putting it out.

Tapley said they have concentrated efforts on the north side of the fire on dousing hot spots the drone with infrared capabilities identified.

“Got a lot of water on those yesterday,” he said, “So, that's all looking good.”

On the southeast side of the fire, Tapley said the damming operation to flood the forest floor is complete.

“Our water operations here did get completed their damming operation yesterday, so, that flooding is going really well, like we had anticipated it would. That water table’s coming up just like we wanted it to, so, getting a lot of water in there.”

The Catfish Lake Road closure has been lifted, but officials say fire equipment continues to use the road and they ask drivers to slow down and use caution. The road closures on County Line Road and Forest Service Road 203 (Holston Creek Road) remain in effect.

