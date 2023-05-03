© 2023 Public Radio East
FBI offers $50,000 reward for escapee suspected of killing NC deputy last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Sotelo collage.jpg
(Photos: Federal Bureau of Investigation)
/

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of a man suspected of murdering a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy last August.

Officials said Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, who was connected to the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd last year, escaped from a Virginia jail on Sunday.

His sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, has been arrested and accused of helping him escape.

Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 12, 2022, in Wake County.

Sotelo wanted poster.jpg

Annette Weston-Riggs
