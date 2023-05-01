Ntl' Seashore officials say piles of trash washing up on OBX beaches may have come from nearby Navy ship

Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the Town of Nags Head have seen plastic, metal, paper and fabric debris washing up along about 25 miles of beaches, from Nags Head to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.

It started washing up last Thursday, and officials said what they found in the trash leads them to believe it may have come from a U.S. Navy vessel near the northeastern coast of North Carolina.

Staff from the Seashore and other organizations have been picking up the trash over the last three days and expect to continue to do so in the days ahead.

The U.S. Navy is investigating.