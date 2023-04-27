NCIS investigating after Camp Lejeune Marine was killed by unintentional gunshot while training in CA

NCIS is investigating the death of a Camp Lejeune Marine who died during training in California.

Camp Lejeune officials say Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died last Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23 at Twentynine Palms.

The Marine Corps Times is reporting that Forringer, 20, from South Carolina, was apparently killed by an inadvertent gun discharge while he was with other Marines in the back of a 7-ton truck.

He was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

The 2d Marine Division says there were no other injuries reported.

According to an obituary posted online, his parents Todd Forringer and Andrea Forringer said serving in the United States Marine Corps was a lifelong dream for their son, and, "he never met a stranger and was one of the humblest, kind-spirited individuals you could meet."

