Report shows 1/3 of NC roads are in bad shape

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
A vehicle maneuvers around a pothole outlined by paint near a manhole along Summit Avenue, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)
A vehicle maneuvers around a pothole outlined by paint near a manhole. (Julio Cortez/AP)

A new report says a third of North Carolina's roads are in poor condition. It also includes suggestions for how the state can pay for its transportation needs.

The report was prepared by TRIP--a Washington D-C based transportation non-profit. On average, the report says North Carolina drivers pay an extra 484 dollars a year in repairs, tires, and fuel due to poorly-maintained roads.

North Carolina will receive nearly 14 billion dollars for transportation from state and federal sources over the next decade. TRIP says those investments won't keep pace with inflation.

A bill in the state Senate will bring in more revenue by charging higher registration fees for electric cars and removing a tax cap on commercial vehicles.

Bradley George
