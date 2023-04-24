© 2023 Public Radio East
Opioid settlement money finally reaching North Carolina counties and communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
The first wave of opioid settlement funds is finally making its way to counties and local authorities.

The money comes after years of litigation against three of the largest drug distributors – McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen — as well as one manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.
The settlement funds are earmarked only for drug prevention and rehabilitation.

The Wilson County Substance Prevention Council presented how Wilson County will spend its $575,000 of first-wave funds at a community meeting yesterday. The county will expand housing opportunities for those with substance use disorders, expand medication-assisted treatment through monthly stipends, and purchasing and distributing Narcan, an overdose reversing drug.

The settlement funds come nine months after the North Carolina Health Department announced it would begin distribution. In total, the state will receive and distribute $750 million over the next 16 years.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
