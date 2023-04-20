PRE Morning News brief

Transgender girls in North Carolina would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in middle school through college under a bill passed yesterday in the House.

Lawmakers want to create a new state-run retirement savings program for workers whose employers don’t offer that benefit.

Construction is underway on three Craven County Habitat for Humanity homes, with the help of a group of Marines stationed at MCAS Cherry Point.

There was an earthquake off the North Carolina coast yesterday afternoon.

Some teens would need their parent's permission to donate blood under new state Senate legislation.