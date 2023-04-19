© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Senate committee to discuss bill to change community college governance

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT
College
Sean Gallup
/
Getty Images

The North Carolina Senate Education Committee meets on Wednesday to discuss a bill that would change the way community colleges in the state are governed.

The state community college system is currently run by boards that are chosen by the governor and by state lawmakers. The bill introduced by senate Republicans would instead eliminate the governor's appointments and give them to state lawmakers.

The bill would also remove the student representatives from those boards.

The State Board of Community Colleges would still choose the system president, but the choice would be subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

The system president would have increased budget authority under the bill, and while college boards of trustees would still select their local college president, the system president would make a formal recommendation to the State Board of Community Colleges.

The system president would also be able to terminate individual college presidents and to recommend removal of individual trustees at the local level.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs