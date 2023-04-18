Bill Aims to Help Hurricane Survivors Build Homes Faster

A new bill aimed at the disaster-relief program Rebuild NC could help storm-displaced North Carolinians get back into their homes faster.

Under Senate Bill 438, families with children, people with disabilities, low-income families and those older than age 62 would be given priority.

Sonya Black, a North Carolina resident displaced by Hurricane Florence, has been living in an RV with her family while waiting nearly five years for her home to be rebuilt. She is just one of many who could benefit from the bill.

"It's been hard all the way from the beginning," Black explained. "We are still almost five years that we have not had hot water, still living out of suitcases. I got an 18-year-old that's really having a hard time. His bedroom is in the RV on the couch."

The legislation would make changes such as streamlining the application process, increasing transparency and providing more resources to help applicants navigate the program. Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, and Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, are sponsors of the bill and sit on an oversight committee investigating the program.

Another important aspect of the bill pertains to contractors and their workload. It proposes to limit the number of single-family homes a contractor can work on at one time to 20. Black argued it is crucial for accountability and to ensure homes do not sit for years without any work being done.

"We want to see results, and how can you really give back to these people who have lost," Black asserted.

Contractors would also face stricter rules on start times under the measure. The bill proposes they begin construction within 45 days of a contract and finish within 120 days or temporary relocation of the applicant.

Families affected by Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricanes Matthew and Florence could benefit from the measure.