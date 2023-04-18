$700,000 grant will fund workforce development training center in Maysville

The Town of Maysville has received another substantial grant.

The Golden LEAF Board awarded more than $748,000 to the small Jones County town to establish a workforce development training center with Lenoir Community College.

The center will be located in a vacant building owned by the town.

Officials say the project is expected to close the skills gap of workers in maintenance, construction trades, and other high-demand, local jobs.

Since 1999, Golden LEAF has funded more than 2,000 projects totaling $1.2 billion to advance economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities using tobacco settlement dollars.