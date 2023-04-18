© 2023 Public Radio East
$700,000 grant will fund workforce development training center in Maysville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT
Maysville Water.jpg
Town of Maysville
/
File: The Golden LEAF Board awarded more than $748,000 to establish a workforce development training center with Lenoir Community College.

The Town of Maysville has received another substantial grant.

The Golden LEAF Board awarded more than $748,000 to the small Jones County town to establish a workforce development training center with Lenoir Community College.

The center will be located in a vacant building owned by the town.

Officials say the project is expected to close the skills gap of workers in maintenance, construction trades, and other high-demand, local jobs.

Since 1999, Golden LEAF has funded more than 2,000 projects totaling $1.2 billion to advance economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities using tobacco settlement dollars.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
