© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jacksonville charter school given a second chance, strict performance standards in place

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Empty classroom with no students
(iStockphoto file image)
/
iStockphoto
Empty classroom with no students

A charter school in Jacksonville facing closure has been granted a second chance.

In 2013, ZECA. School of Arts & Technology was approved for a 10-year charter, which was due for renewal in February. At a February meeting, the North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board denied Z.E.C.A.'s charter renewal by a vote of 7-3 due to the school's historically low academic performance.

After hearing input from teachers and families, the State Board of Education stepped in, reversing the decision and granting a three-year charter with strict performance standards.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer