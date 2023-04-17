Jacksonville charter school given a second chance, strict performance standards in place

A charter school in Jacksonville facing closure has been granted a second chance.

In 2013, ZECA. School of Arts & Technology was approved for a 10-year charter, which was due for renewal in February. At a February meeting, the North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board denied Z.E.C.A.'s charter renewal by a vote of 7-3 due to the school's historically low academic performance.

After hearing input from teachers and families, the State Board of Education stepped in, reversing the decision and granting a three-year charter with strict performance standards.