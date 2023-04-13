© 2023 Public Radio East
14-year-old fatally shot, 5 wounded at North Carolina home

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
crime scene police tap generic police lights night
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.

A 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a North Carolina home, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in Goldsboro, WRAL reported.

The Goldsboro Police Department said the five who were wounded were stable and being treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Goldsboro police were investigating what led to the shooting with help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was immediately released.

