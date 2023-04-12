© 2023 Public Radio East
Homeowners rights vs local regulations; NC bill would ban ordinances limiting short term rentals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT
A new North Carolina bill puts homeowners rights at the center of a debate over short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Many cities in the state have 30-day minimum stay rules for short term rentals within city limits.

The bill states no city can adopt an ordinance that prohibits a homeowner from listing their property as a short-term rental.

The bill would also have a nuisance clause that would allow people to complain and get a homeowner's permit to operate pulled.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
