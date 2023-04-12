Homeowners rights vs local regulations; NC bill would ban ordinances limiting short term rentals

A new bill puts homeowners rights at the center of a debate over short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Many cities in the state have 30-day minimum stay rules for short term rentals within city limits.

The bill states no city can adopt an ordinance that prohibits a homeowner from listing their property as a short-term rental.

The bill would also have a nuisance clause that would allow people to complain and get a homeowner's permit to operate pulled.