Bill calls for sweeping changes to community colleges in North Carolina

Bills before the North Carolina General Assembly would make massive changes to the state’s community colleges.

The House budget passed last week was amended to require legislative approval before selecting a system president, and a Senate bill includes sweeping governance changes across the community college system.

Some the significant proposed changes in SB692 would be increase power for the system president, including more budget authority, the ability to hire and terminate college presidents and the authority to remove trustees.

Under the bill, the Governor would no longer have the power to make appointments.