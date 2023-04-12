© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill calls for sweeping changes to community colleges in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT
carteret_community_college.jpg
(File photo: Carteret Community College)
/

Bills before the North Carolina General Assembly would make massive changes to the state’s community colleges.

The House budget passed last week was amended to require legislative approval before selecting a system president, and a Senate bill includes sweeping governance changes across the community college system.

Some the significant proposed changes in SB692 would be increase power for the system president, including more budget authority, the ability to hire and terminate college presidents and the authority to remove trustees.

Under the bill, the Governor would no longer have the power to make appointments.