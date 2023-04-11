Salad kits sold in North Carolina recalled because of listeria

A series of salad kits sold at grocery stores in North Carolina and other states have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said the bacterial contamination was found in Fresh Express Incorporated salad kits during a random sample test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The salad kits are no longer being sold and have already expired but they were sent to stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

To obtain a refund or for more information, people can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

A list of the affect products is available HERE.