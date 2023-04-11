© 2023 Public Radio East
Salad kits sold in North Carolina recalled because of listeria

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 11, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Salad recall.png
(Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
/
The Food and Drug Administration said the bacterial contamination was found in Fresh Express Incorporated salad kits during a random sample test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

A series of salad kits sold at grocery stores in North Carolina and other states have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said the bacterial contamination was found in Fresh Express Incorporated salad kits during a random sample test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The salad kits are no longer being sold and have already expired but they were sent to stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

To obtain a refund or for more information, people can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

A list of the affect products is available HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs