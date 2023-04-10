PRE News and Ideas morning news brief

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT
North Carolina transportation officials have sent the governor a plan for cutting carbon emissions from transportation to meet the state's climate goals. The North Carolina Center for Safer Schools will assemble a team of 24 parents focused on school safety as the number of shootings and hoax threats of violence rises on school campuses across the nation. And hundreds of faith leaders have signed a letter urging Governor Roy Cooper to commute the sentences of 137 people on North Carolina’s death row.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
