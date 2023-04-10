PRE News and Ideas morning news brief
North Carolina transportation officials have sent the governor a plan for cutting carbon emissions from transportation to meet the state's climate goals. The North Carolina Center for Safer Schools will assemble a team of 24 parents focused on school safety as the number of shootings and hoax threats of violence rises on school campuses across the nation. And hundreds of faith leaders have signed a letter urging Governor Roy Cooper to commute the sentences of 137 people on North Carolina’s death row.