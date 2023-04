An eastern North Carolina student was injured in an unintentional shooting on his school bus.

Greenville Police say the 16-year-old was grazed by a gunshot to the butt at around 3:45 p.m. on a Pitt County school bus leaving South Central High School.

Nobody else was hurt and details of the incident have not been released.

Investigators say they are working with Pitt County Schools to identify and interview everyone involved.