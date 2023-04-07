GOP NC House lawmakers say their budget proposal addresses inflation
Republican lawmakers say their proposed North Carolina budget addresses inflation.
The state House approved the two-year plan on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate.
There are billions of dollars set aside for infrastructure and construction, and individual income taxes would be cut.
Teachers would get a combined average raise of 10.2% over two years. Rank-and-file state employees would have raises of more than 7.5%.
**Associated Press contributed to this report