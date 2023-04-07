© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP NC House lawmakers say their budget proposal addresses inflation

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT
north_carolina_state_capitol__raleigh.jpg
North Carolina State Capital by jimbowen0306 is licensed under CC BY 2.0
/

Republican lawmakers say their proposed North Carolina budget addresses inflation.

The state House approved the two-year plan on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate.

There are billions of dollars set aside for infrastructure and construction, and individual income taxes would be cut.

Teachers would get a combined average raise of 10.2% over two years. Rank-and-file state employees would have raises of more than 7.5%.

**Associated Press contributed to this report

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor