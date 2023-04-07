© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill named for a Nash County child would provide more oversight in cases of suspected abuse

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 7, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
(Photo: Nash County Sheriff's Office)
Patricia Ricks, 72, Christal's grandmother, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious injury.

A bill named for a Nash County child would provide more oversight in cases of suspected abuse.

The bill before the North Carolina General Assembly would allow the secretary of DHHS to have access to records and information pertaining to any open or closed child welfare case and to review any county social work practice.

It’s called "Christal's Law" – for Christal Lane, who died in Nash County in February from suspected child abuse. Her grandmother was charged with murder in connection with her death.

A month after the 8-year-old died, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services identified multiple violations by Nash County Department of Social Services. Officials say DSS failed to take critical steps in handling the investigation of abuse.

Annette Weston-Riggs
