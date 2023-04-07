A bill named for a Nash County child would provide more oversight in cases of suspected abuse.

The bill before the North Carolina General Assembly would allow the secretary of DHHS to have access to records and information pertaining to any open or closed child welfare case and to review any county social work practice.

It’s called "Christal's Law" – for Christal Lane, who died in Nash County in February from suspected child abuse. Her grandmother was charged with murder in connection with her death.

A month after the 8-year-old died, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services identified multiple violations by Nash County Department of Social Services. Officials say DSS failed to take critical steps in handling the investigation of abuse.