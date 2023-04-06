© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ECU's Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party postponed by weather

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
Pigskin pigout postponed.jpg
(Graphic: East Carolina University)
/

With some potentially rough weather in the forecast for this weekend, the Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party has been postponed.

The East Carolina University Purple-Gold Spring Football Game will still be played on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All events, with the exception of the pig cooking contest, will be moved to April 28-29.

The Pirate Club Golf Classic will be held on Friday, April 28 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Brook Valley. It’s sold out.

The Pig Out Party has been moved to Saturday, April 29 and events will begin at noon. It includes a car show, a touch-a-truck event, and PeeDee’s birthday party. There will be meet and greet opportunities with several student athletes.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs