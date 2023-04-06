ECU's Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party postponed by weather

With some potentially rough weather in the forecast for this weekend, the Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party has been postponed.

The East Carolina University Purple-Gold Spring Football Game will still be played on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All events, with the exception of the pig cooking contest, will be moved to April 28-29.

The Pirate Club Golf Classic will be held on Friday, April 28 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Brook Valley. It’s sold out.

The Pig Out Party has been moved to Saturday, April 29 and events will begin at noon. It includes a car show, a touch-a-truck event, and PeeDee’s birthday party. There will be meet and greet opportunities with several student athletes.

