NC Wildlife officials say in most wildlife encounters, from fawns to snakes, giving them space is best

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
With spring already underway, humans aren’t the only ones that are taking advantage of the nicer weather. North Carolina Wildlife officials say people may encounter wildlife this time of year.

That includes unattended young rabbits, deer fawns, and songbirds. Officials say wild parents can’t hire a babysitter and it is normal for many species to leave their young unattended for long periods. Often the best way to help young wildlife is to leave them alone.

Young squirrels can fall from their nests, especially when it’s windy, and wildlife officials say squirrel mothers will search the ground for missing young and if the whole nest falls out of the tree, a squirrel will build a new one, so it’s important to give her the time and space to do so.

Foxes, skunks, raccoons or squirrels may make themselves at home in your crawlspace, attic or chimney for an out-of-the-way space to raise their young. Officials say now is a good time to make repairs so wildlife can’t find their way in.

Most snakes in North Carolina start to become active after several days at or above 60˚F, so an early spring means early snake activity. Wildlife officials say the best way to handle a snake encounter is to give it space because snakes only bite humans in self-defense.

Annette Weston-Riggs
