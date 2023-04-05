NC AG urges Supreme Court not to make it harder for states to keep people safe from violent threats

Attorney General Josh Stein has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to support states’ efforts to protect their residents from violent threats.

Stein and 26 other attorneys general argue the First Amendment does not protect statements that an objectively reasonable person would understand as being serious threats to inflict violence.

“Violent crime is on the rise, and we need every tool at our disposal to protect people from harm,” said Stein. “I urge the Supreme Court not to make it harder for states to keep their residents safe from threats of violence.”

The brief was filed in support of Colorado in Counterman v. Colorado. The case involves a Colorado man who was convicted of stalking a local singer-songwriter after he sent her threatening messages, including death threats, over two years.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the man’s statements were protected speech and could not be used to convict him.