ENC Riverkeepers lobby in Raleigh for action on clean water measures

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell were in the state capital last week, lobbying lawmakers to take action on some clean-water measures.

“We talked about the governor’s budget and some of good things in there, including funding for the Department of Environmental Quality, and I know that Sam talked to some of her representatives about the Swine Buyout Program,” Jill said.

The lobbying day followed a meeting of Riverkeepers across the state, discussing the campaigns they’re working on together, like as determining the prevalence of PFAS and microplastics in North Carolina’s waterways.

“It’s important for our representatives and senators to know who we are and know there are people watching the environmental stuff,” Jill said. “It’s important for them to hear multiple voices across the state pushing for the same bills and the same priorities in the budget — what gets funded and what doesn’t. … It’s also good to let them know that we’re here as a resource if they have questions about anything going on with the rivers in their districts.”

Riverkeepers from the eastern part of the state broke off to talk about a major polluter in Down East waterways: swine CAFOs.