ENC Riverkeepers lobby in Raleigh for action on clean water measures

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT
Nahunta swamp.jpg
(Photo: Sound Rivers)
/
FILE — Despite assurances by North Carolina Department of Environmental Resources that last year’s spill at White Oak Farms had been cleaned up, recent testing by Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell has revealed concerning levels pollutants in the surface water next to and downstream of the facility.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell were in the state capital last week, lobbying lawmakers to take action on some clean-water measures.

“We talked about the governor’s budget and some of good things in there, including funding for the Department of Environmental Quality, and I know that Sam talked to some of her representatives about the Swine Buyout Program,” Jill said.

The lobbying day followed a meeting of Riverkeepers across the state, discussing the campaigns they’re working on together, like as determining the prevalence of PFAS and microplastics in North Carolina’s waterways.

“It’s important for our representatives and senators to know who we are and know there are people watching the environmental stuff,” Jill said. “It’s important for them to hear multiple voices across the state pushing for the same bills and the same priorities in the budget — what gets funded and what doesn’t. … It’s also good to let them know that we’re here as a resource if they have questions about anything going on with the rivers in their districts.”

Riverkeepers from the eastern part of the state broke off to talk about a major polluter in Down East waterways: swine CAFOs.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
