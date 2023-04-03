Masks now optional at all ECU Health facilities
An Eastern Carolina hospital is making changes to its masking guidelines.
Beginning Monday, the use of masks will be optional at all ECU Health facilities.
Patients can ask their care team to wear a mask while providing care, and ECU Health is requiring those feeling sick to wear a mask.
Officials say there is a lower risk of spreading illnesses due to the steady fall in positive cases and hospitalizations because of vaccines, boosters, and natural immunity.