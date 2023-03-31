Oh, Buoy! Beach cleanup may make it tough for some anglers to find their favorite fishing hole

The U.S. Park Service is cautioning recreational fishermen and women that they’ve removed several out-of-place buoys from the beach that some may have used in recent years to informally mark their favorite fishing hole or camping spot.

The park service and the U.S Coast Guard worked together to remove five large navigational aids from the beaches of Cape Lookout National Seashore – at least one of which had been on the beach since Hurricane Florence in 2018. They say the other came ashore during other strong storms.

A USCG helicopter from Elizabeth City was used to lift the 1300 pound buoys from the beach with help from Rangers.

Officials said anglers should use the NPS mile markers to determine their location.