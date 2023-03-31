© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill proposing lower legal limit for drunk driving introduced in the NC House

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
The food stamp program is reducing drunk driving fatalities, according to research.
A group of state lawmakers and law enforcement officials want to lower the legal limit for drunk driving in North Carolina.

Republican Representative Mike Clampitt has filed a bill to reduce the maximum blood alcohol level of .08 to .05 percent.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and the North Carolina Police Chiefs Association spoke in favor of the change.

Leah Watson with the National Transportation Safety Board says Utah has reduced crashes by making the change.

“The passage of HB 148 would make North Carolina the second state to embrace this proven lifesaving countermeasure," she said, "In 2020, over 11,000 people were killed in crashes involving an impaired driver in the United States.”

The bill is awaiting a hearing in a House committee.

WUNC
