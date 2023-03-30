© 2023 Public Radio East
NCDHHS changing COVID-19 response as federal health emergency comes to an end

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard and state-funded testing sites as the federal public health emergency comes to an end in May and COVID-19 becomes part of a routine part of public health.

Dr. Susan Kansagra, Director of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health, said COVID-19 isn't gone but it poses a lesser threat than in the past.

"While we continue to see illness and deaths from COVID-19, it is no longer the threat it once was thanks to testing, vaccines and treatment," said Kansagra, "As we evolve our response to the more routine nature of COVID-19 going forward, these indicators will help us monitor our health care capacity from respiratory illness including COVID-19 and adjust our response if needed."

NCDHHS will continue to track data to monitor COVID-19 and will now incorporate it into other respiratory illness data.

COVID-19 vaccination data will be updated monthly for now, because Kansagra said the numbers are not changing as rapidly, and it will no longer be updated after May 31.

NCDHHS will also be ending its remaining community testing sites on March 31.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
