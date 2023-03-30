© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC lawmaker files bill to ban abortion except when the mother's life is in danger

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
Rep. Keith Kidwell.jpg
(Photo: North Carolina General Assembly)
/
North Carolina Republican State Representative Keith Kidwell

An eastern North Carolina Republican lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday that would limit abortion except when a mother's life is in danger.

Republican Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort, was joined by two other Republican state lawmakers in filing the Human Life Protection Act of 2023.

The bill states abortion can only occur if the pregnant woman, “Has a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places the female at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced.”

It classifies abortion under any other circumstances a Class B1 felony, which carries a penalty of 12 years in prison for someone with no prior record. The bill also includes a $100,000 civil fine for those found guilty.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina quickly condemned the proposal.

Senior Policy Counsel Liz Barber said the bill is the kind of attack on abortion they have feared and prepared for in North Carolina, and the ban “Would put the rights, health, and well-being of millions of North Carolinians at risk.”

Like all anti-abortion legislation, Barber added the bill threatens women’s right to control their own bodies, their economic security, and the visions they have for their futures.

The bill will be read on the House floor before being assigned to a committee for further debate and consideration.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs