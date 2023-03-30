ENC lawmaker files bill to ban abortion except when the mother's life is in danger

An eastern North Carolina Republican lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday that would limit abortion except when a mother's life is in danger.

Republican Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort, was joined by two other Republican state lawmakers in filing the Human Life Protection Act of 2023.

The bill states abortion can only occur if the pregnant woman, “Has a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places the female at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced.”

It classifies abortion under any other circumstances a Class B1 felony, which carries a penalty of 12 years in prison for someone with no prior record. The bill also includes a $100,000 civil fine for those found guilty.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina quickly condemned the proposal.

Senior Policy Counsel Liz Barber said the bill is the kind of attack on abortion they have feared and prepared for in North Carolina, and the ban “Would put the rights, health, and well-being of millions of North Carolinians at risk.”

Like all anti-abortion legislation, Barber added the bill threatens women’s right to control their own bodies, their economic security, and the visions they have for their futures.

The bill will be read on the House floor before being assigned to a committee for further debate and consideration.