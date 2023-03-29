© 2023 Public Radio East
NC substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he brought pot and malt beverages to class

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Twisted tea and pot.jpg
(Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
/
A substitute teacher in Iredell County was arrested after investigators say he brought pot and malt beverages into a classroom.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says staff members at Third Creek Middle School noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a classroom in the school and asked the school resource officer to investigate.

The deputy noticed the smell of pot coming from the teacher’s desk, and when asked substitute teacher Thobani Viki admitted to possessing marijuana.

A search of Viki’s belongings located marijuana, several packages of marijuana cigarette materials, and four cans of Twisted Tea, which investigators said is 5 percent alcohol by volume.

Officials said Viki is not an Iredell-Statesville School System employee but is employed through Educational Staffing Solutions, which contracts with ISS to fill positions within the school system.

Viki was arrested at the school and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a malt beverage on school property.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
