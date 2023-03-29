NC substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he brought pot and malt beverages to class

A substitute teacher in Iredell County was arrested after investigators say he brought pot and malt beverages into a classroom.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says staff members at Third Creek Middle School noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a classroom in the school and asked the school resource officer to investigate.

The deputy noticed the smell of pot coming from the teacher’s desk, and when asked substitute teacher Thobani Viki admitted to possessing marijuana.

A search of Viki’s belongings located marijuana, several packages of marijuana cigarette materials, and four cans of Twisted Tea, which investigators said is 5 percent alcohol by volume.

Officials said Viki is not an Iredell-Statesville School System employee but is employed through Educational Staffing Solutions, which contracts with ISS to fill positions within the school system.

Viki was arrested at the school and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a malt beverage on school property.