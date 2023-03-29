NC House passes ICE cooperation bill

North Carolina House Republicans have approved a measure that would require sheriffs to help federal agents interested in picking up jail inmates they believe are in the country illegally.

Similar measures passed the General Assembly in 2019 and 2022. But each of them was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Now Republicans hold more seats so it's easier to override a Cooper veto.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

The bill stemmed from several sheriffs who declined to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.