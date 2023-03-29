© 2023 Public Radio East
NC House passes ICE cooperation bill

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent walks down the aisle among shackled Mexican immigrants on board a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter jet for deportation.
LM Otero
/
AP
North Carolina House Republicans have approved a measure that would require sheriffs to help federal agents interested in picking up jail inmates they believe are in the country illegally.

Similar measures passed the General Assembly in 2019 and 2022. But each of them was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Now Republicans hold more seats so it's easier to override a Cooper veto.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

The bill stemmed from several sheriffs who declined to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
