Massive great white shark Breton returns to North Carolina coast

A massive great white shark weighing more than 1,400 pounds is swimming off the coast of eastern North Carolina.

The shark OCEARCH researchers call Breton is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs 1,437 pounds.

OCEARCH officials said Breton pinged off Hatteras on Monday, and added that many sharks use continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks as a spring staging area before making their migration north for the summer.

Breton was first tagged off of Nova Scotia in 2020 and was named for Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

The shark has traveled up and down the East Coast in the years since.