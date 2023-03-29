© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massive great white shark Breton returns to North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
Breton.jpg
(Photo: OCEARCH)
/
A massive great white shark, Breton, weighing more than 1,400 pounds, was tracked off the coast of eastern North Carolina last weekend.

A massive great white shark weighing more than 1,400 pounds is swimming off the coast of eastern North Carolina.

The shark OCEARCH researchers call Breton is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs 1,437 pounds.

OCEARCH officials said Breton pinged off Hatteras on Monday, and added that many sharks use continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks as a spring staging area before making their migration north for the summer.

Breton was first tagged off of Nova Scotia in 2020 and was named for Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

The shark has traveled up and down the East Coast in the years since.

Breton track.png
(Map from OCEARCH)
/
Breton has traveled up and down the East Coast in the years since he was tagged in Nova Scotia in 2020.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs