BC BS of NC asking permission to change it's structure, insurance commissioner opposes

One of North Carolina’s largest health insurance companies is asking state lawmakers for permission to change its structure. But Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is opposing the change.

Durham-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has about 80 percent of the state’s health insurance market. It wants legislation that would change its heavily regulated status and give it more flexibility to make investments.

Republican Representative John Bradford is the bill’s sponsor.

“Under today’s corporate structure, they can’t move fast," he said, "And in the world of business, you have to be able to move fast when it comes to opportunities.”

Insurance Commissioner Causey worries the change could harm consumers. He says Blue Cross is different than its for-profit competitors.

“If we've got extra money, we need to give it back to the people and lower these health insurance premiums," he said.

The bill got its first committee hearing in the House Tuesday, but the committee didn’t take a vote yet. Bradford says he's open to making changes.

