Tyrell County fire 45% contained, still 5,200 acres

The fire in Tyrrell County was estimated to be 45% contained Monday afternoon, but officials said smoke impacts are expected to continue in the surrounding areas.

The N.C. Forest Service said firefighting crews have continued to hold the Last Resort Fire to 5,200 acres in size.

Communities south of the fire area near Belhaven, Pantego and Scranton can expect smoke impacts on Tuesday. Significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

Officials say the fire was caused by burning debris that escaped containment.

When encountering heavy smoke or fog, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights and fog lights instead of high beams, and stay a bit further behind any vehicles ahead.

They added that drivers should turn on hazard lights and find a safe place to pull off the road if visibility is reduced to zero.

Risks of heavy smoke are higher at night and early morning, when darkness combines with cooler air to hold smoke closer to the ground.

