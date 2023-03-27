© 2023 Public Radio East
Tyrell County wildfire 34% contained, covers more than 5,000 acres

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Last Resort Fire.jpg
(Photo: N.C. Forest Service)
/
While smoke is not expected to impact visibility, drivers traveling through the area should remain alert. The smell of smoke should also be expected, especially in areas east of Creswell.

The Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County was 34% contained on Sunday afternoon, and officials with the North Carolina Forest Service said due to more accurate mapping, the fire is 5,200 acres in size.

Firefighting crews will continue to improve containment lines and monitor conditions.

Easterly winds will push smoke impacts west of the fire area, and officials say communities between Roper and Creswell may be most impacted.

Significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions on Monday.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
