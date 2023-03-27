Tyrell County wildfire 34% contained, covers more than 5,000 acres

The Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County was 34% contained on Sunday afternoon, and officials with the North Carolina Forest Service said due to more accurate mapping, the fire is 5,200 acres in size.

Firefighting crews will continue to improve containment lines and monitor conditions.

Easterly winds will push smoke impacts west of the fire area, and officials say communities between Roper and Creswell may be most impacted.

Significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions on Monday.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.