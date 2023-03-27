Three charged after deputies intervened in cockfighting event before it started

Nash County Deputies arrested and charged three men Saturday in connection with cock fighting.

Nash County Sheriff's deputies received an anonymous tip about a possible cock fighting event on Old Nash Road, and when they arrived, deputies found a small grassy field behind the home with 20-to-30 vehicles parked along the edge.

Several people were seen running from the property with chickens in their arms when they saw deputies approaching.

Officials said a $40 dollar entry fee was charged to each vehicle; the actual fight had not taken place at time deputies arrived.

Bobby Eatmon of Sims, Richard Perry of Middlesex, and Dustin Collie of Spring Hope were charged with Cock Fighting, which is a Class I felony. They have all posted bond and have been released from jail.