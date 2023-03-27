© 2023 Public Radio East
Three charged after deputies intervened in cockfighting event before it started

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
cockfighting 5.jpg
1 of 5  — cockfighting 5.jpg
cockfighting 4.jpg
2 of 5  — cockfighting 4.jpg
cockfighting 3.jpg
3 of 5  — cockfighting 3.jpg
cockfighting 2.jpg
4 of 5  — cockfighting 2.jpg
cockfighting 1.jpg
5 of 5  — cockfighting 1.jpg

Nash County Deputies arrested and charged three men Saturday in connection with cock fighting.

Nash County Sheriff's deputies received an anonymous tip about a possible cock fighting event on Old Nash Road, and when they arrived, deputies found a small grassy field behind the home with 20-to-30 vehicles parked along the edge.

Several people were seen running from the property with chickens in their arms when they saw deputies approaching.

Officials said a $40 dollar entry fee was charged to each vehicle; the actual fight had not taken place at time deputies arrived.

Bobby Eatmon of Sims, Richard Perry of Middlesex, and Dustin Collie of Spring Hope were charged with Cock Fighting, which is a Class I felony. They have all posted bond and have been released from jail.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
