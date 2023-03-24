© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants available for repairs to homes in ENC damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
Debris from the damage left by Hurricane Ian is seen in a mobile home park in Fort Myers, Fla. on Oct. 27, 2022.
Octavio Jones for NPR
File: Debris from the damage left by Hurricane Ian is seen in a mobile home park in Fort Myers, Fla. on Oct. 27, 2022.

Grants are now available to help those in eastern North Carolina with homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The United States Department of Agriculture North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight said people living in all counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina are eligible for funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program.

People can apply for grants of up to $40,675 from USDA to repair their homes, but Speight said they must have household incomes and homes in rural areas.

The money can be used to pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disaster in the calendar year 2022; prepare a site for a manufactured home; or relocate a manufactured home.

For more information about how to apply, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nc.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs