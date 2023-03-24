Grants available for repairs to homes in ENC damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022

Grants are now available to help those in eastern North Carolina with homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The United States Department of Agriculture North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight said people living in all counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina are eligible for funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program.

People can apply for grants of up to $40,675 from USDA to repair their homes, but Speight said they must have household incomes and homes in rural areas.

The money can be used to pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disaster in the calendar year 2022; prepare a site for a manufactured home; or relocate a manufactured home.

For more information about how to apply, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nc.