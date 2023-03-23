NCDHHS online town hall meeting will discuss rural healthcare

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host an online town hall on Thursday to talk about rural healthcare.

Officials say more than 4.6 million North Carolinians — slightly less than half of the state’s population — live in rural areas and often face challenges related to access to health care, housing, food, transportation, educational resources, internet and more.

Thursday’s town hall starts at 6 p.m.

It will stream live from the NCDHHS Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.