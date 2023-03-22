Wild turkey season will soon be underway in North Carolina

Wild turkey hunting season opens in North Carolina in just over one week.

The youth season is April 1 – 7, and the statewide season is April 8 – May 6.

Hunters are limited to two turkeys for the season, only one of which may be taken during the youth season.

Chris Kreh with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Wildlife Management Division said turkey hunters took more than 20,000 birds last year, including nearly 1,800 during youth season.

That falls short of the past two years’ record-breaking totals, but it remains strong compared to totals prior to 2020.