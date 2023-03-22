Pirate Nation Gives is underway on Wednesday

East Carolina University will celebrate its seventh annual day of giving Wednesday.

Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to support the university.

Last year’s event set new records with 1,500 donors raising more than $8.4 million.

Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement, said every gift, large or small, makes an impact, whether it helps enhance programs and facilities, supports faculty or increases students’ access to a top-tier education.

Event Details

What: Pirate Nation Gives

When: Wednesday, March 22

Where: Donations can be made at give.ecu.edu or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).

Why: This one-day effort is about Pirate pride, philanthropy and supporting ECU through charitable contributions.