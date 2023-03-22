© 2023 Public Radio East
N.C. students claim top sports in U.S. National Aviation Art Contest

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 22, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
Isabel Change aviation art.jpg
(Image provided by the National Association of State Aviation)
/
Two North Carolina students claimed top honors in this year's U.S. National Aviation Art Contest.

Officials with the National Association of State Aviation said Cary Academy’s Isabel Chang and Audrey Song won first and second place in the senior category of the national competition.

Both students earned the same placements in the state-level competition.

The art contest is an annual competition hosted to inspire and engage young people, ages 6-17, in aviation.

The top three winners in the junior, intermediate and senior age groups will advance to the International Aviation Art Contest, which will be judged in June by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

Since 2016, a total of 11,802 submissions from 720 schools across 93 counties have been entered in the North Carolina Aviation Art Contest.

