Tuesday meeting will discuss speckled trout management policies

The NC Marine Fisheries Commission is holding a public meeting in New Bern on Tuesday to discuss speckled trout management policies.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library on Johnson St.

The commission is gathering input from the public on managing the population of the speckled trout.

Comments also can be emailed to Corrin.Flora@ncdenr.gov.

Comments can be mailed to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Spotted Seatrout Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.

All comments must be received by March 24.