New Bern man found guilty of starving dog to death

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
(Photo: Craven County Sheriff's Office)
District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes say Jon Civils, 30, was arrested after a deceased dog named Sugar was taken to the Lynaire Kennels crematory facility in New Bern.

A New Bern man will serve 5-to-15 months in jail after he was found guilty of starving a dog to death a year ago.

Based on the condition of the dog, the Animal Protective Services Bureau of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office got involved and started an investigation.

A necropsy determined the cause of death to be starvation based on the lack of body fat and poor muscle mass of the dog, with an examination of the dog’s stomach and gastrointestinal system revealing only pieces of plastic in the stomach and no evidence of food in either the stomach or intestinal tract.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Civils had agreed to care for the dog after his roommate was taken into custody on unrelated criminal charges in February and spent 33 days preceding the animal’s death in jail.

D.A. Thomas said he declined to offer a plea bargain due to the disturbing nature of the case and he hopes the verdict and sentence send the message that mistreatment of animals will not be tolerated.

