You may have heard about the movie 'Cocaine Bear.' Is 'Cocaine Cat' next?

Published March 10, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You may have heard about the movie "Cocaine Bear." What about cocaine cat? An African serval cat named Amiry escaped from his owner's car in Cincinnati a few weeks ago. The 30-pound cat was later found in a tree. He was first thought to be a leopard because of his size and spots. After he was rescued and ID'd, the cat tested positive for cocaine. Amiry is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo. But that sequel to "Cocaine Bear" is pretty much writing itself.

