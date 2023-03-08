New Navy medicine command aboard Camp Lejeune

There is a new Navy Medicine command aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Navy Captain Darryl Arfsten is the first commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo.

He said the new unit will focus on being ready to quickly deploy and set up a field hospital that will be used in combat and humanitarian operations.

While EMF-Kilo is a new command, the concept is not new for Navy Medicine; during World War II, the units were called “fleet hospitals” with the ability to travel to where the wounded need care.